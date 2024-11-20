Hong Kong dollars to Omani rials today

Convert HKD to OMR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ر.ع.0.04948 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
HKD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 HKD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04950.0496
Low0.04940.0493
Average0.04950.0495
Change-0.10%0.20%
1 HKD to OMR stats

The performance of HKD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0495 and a 30 day low of 0.0494. This means the 30 day average was 0.0495. The change for HKD to OMR was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0496 and a 90 day low of 0.0493. This means the 90 day average was 0.0495. The change for HKD to OMR was 0.20.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Omani Rial
100 HKD4.94767 OMR
200 HKD9.89534 OMR
300 HKD14.84301 OMR
500 HKD24.73835 OMR
1000 HKD49.47670 OMR
2000 HKD98.95340 OMR
2500 HKD123.69175 OMR
3000 HKD148.43010 OMR
4000 HKD197.90680 OMR
5000 HKD247.38350 OMR
10000 HKD494.76700 OMR
20000 HKD989.53400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Hong Kong Dollar
1 OMR20.21160 HKD
5 OMR101.05800 HKD
10 OMR202.11600 HKD
20 OMR404.23200 HKD
50 OMR1,010.58000 HKD
100 OMR2,021.16000 HKD
250 OMR5,052.90000 HKD
500 OMR10,105.80000 HKD
1000 OMR20,211.60000 HKD
2000 OMR40,423.20000 HKD
5000 OMR101,058.00000 HKD
10000 OMR202,116.00000 HKD