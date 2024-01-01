Malaysian ringgits to Omani rials today

Convert MYR to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
85.707 omr

RM1.000 MYR = ر.ع.0.08571 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08570.0857
Low0.08180.0812
Average0.08270.0820
Change4.83%5.58%
1 MYR to OMR stats

The performance of MYR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0857 and a 30 day low of 0.0818. This means the 30 day average was 0.0827. The change for MYR to OMR was 4.83.

The performance of MYR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0857 and a 90 day low of 0.0812. This means the 90 day average was 0.0820. The change for MYR to OMR was 5.58.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Omani Rial
1 MYR0.08571 OMR
5 MYR0.42853 OMR
10 MYR0.85707 OMR
20 MYR1.71414 OMR
50 MYR4.28534 OMR
100 MYR8.57068 OMR
250 MYR21.42670 OMR
500 MYR42.85340 OMR
1000 MYR85.70680 OMR
2000 MYR171.41360 OMR
5000 MYR428.53400 OMR
10000 MYR857.06800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Malaysian Ringgit
1 OMR11.66770 MYR
5 OMR58.33850 MYR
10 OMR116.67700 MYR
20 OMR233.35400 MYR
50 OMR583.38500 MYR
100 OMR1,166.77000 MYR
250 OMR2,916.92500 MYR
500 OMR5,833.85000 MYR
1000 OMR11,667.70000 MYR
2000 OMR23,335.40000 MYR
5000 OMR58,338.50000 MYR
10000 OMR116,677.00000 MYR