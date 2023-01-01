2000 Malaysian ringgits to Omani rials

Convert MYR to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 myr
162.737 omr

1.00000 MYR = 0.08137 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
MYR to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Omani Rial
1 MYR0.08137 OMR
5 MYR0.40684 OMR
10 MYR0.81368 OMR
20 MYR1.62737 OMR
50 MYR4.06842 OMR
100 MYR8.13685 OMR
250 MYR20.34212 OMR
500 MYR40.68425 OMR
1000 MYR81.36850 OMR
2000 MYR162.73700 OMR
5000 MYR406.84250 OMR
10000 MYR813.68500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Malaysian Ringgit
1 OMR12.28980 MYR
5 OMR61.44900 MYR
10 OMR122.89800 MYR
20 OMR245.79600 MYR
50 OMR614.49000 MYR
100 OMR1228.98000 MYR
250 OMR3072.45000 MYR
500 OMR6144.90000 MYR
1000 OMR12289.80000 MYR
2000 OMR24579.60000 MYR
5000 OMR61449.00000 MYR
10000 OMR122898.00000 MYR