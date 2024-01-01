Chinese yuan rmb to Omani rials today

Convert CNY to OMR

1,000 cny
53.699 omr

¥1.000 CNY = ر.ع.0.05370 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05370.0537
Low0.05290.0529
Average0.05310.0531
Change1.37%1.01%
1 CNY to OMR stats

The performance of CNY to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0537 and a 30 day low of 0.0529. This means the 30 day average was 0.0531. The change for CNY to OMR was 1.37.

The performance of CNY to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0537 and a 90 day low of 0.0529. This means the 90 day average was 0.0531. The change for CNY to OMR was 1.01.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Omani Rial
1 CNY0.05370 OMR
5 CNY0.26850 OMR
10 CNY0.53699 OMR
20 CNY1.07399 OMR
50 CNY2.68497 OMR
100 CNY5.36994 OMR
250 CNY13.42485 OMR
500 CNY26.84970 OMR
1000 CNY53.69940 OMR
2000 CNY107.39880 OMR
5000 CNY268.49700 OMR
10000 CNY536.99400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 OMR18.62220 CNY
5 OMR93.11100 CNY
10 OMR186.22200 CNY
20 OMR372.44400 CNY
50 OMR931.11000 CNY
100 OMR1,862.22000 CNY
250 OMR4,655.55000 CNY
500 OMR9,311.10000 CNY
1000 OMR18,622.20000 CNY
2000 OMR37,244.40000 CNY
5000 OMR93,111.00000 CNY
10000 OMR186,222.00000 CNY