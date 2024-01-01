10 Chinese yuan rmb to Omani rials

Convert CNY to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 cny
0.535 omr

1.00000 CNY = 0.05352 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:56
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Omani Rial
1 CNY0.05352 OMR
5 CNY0.26760 OMR
10 CNY0.53520 OMR
20 CNY1.07040 OMR
50 CNY2.67599 OMR
100 CNY5.35198 OMR
250 CNY13.37995 OMR
500 CNY26.75990 OMR
1000 CNY53.51980 OMR
2000 CNY107.03960 OMR
5000 CNY267.59900 OMR
10000 CNY535.19800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 OMR18.68470 CNY
5 OMR93.42350 CNY
10 OMR186.84700 CNY
20 OMR373.69400 CNY
50 OMR934.23500 CNY
100 OMR1868.47000 CNY
250 OMR4671.17500 CNY
500 OMR9342.35000 CNY
1000 OMR18684.70000 CNY
2000 OMR37369.40000 CNY
5000 OMR93423.50000 CNY
10000 OMR186847.00000 CNY