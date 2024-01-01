250 Omani rials to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert OMR to CNY at the real exchange rate
|1 OMR to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.8991
|18.8991
|Low
|18.6215
|18.6215
|Average
|18.8409
|18.8283
|Change
|-1.36%
|-0.57%
1 OMR to CNY stats
The performance of OMR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.8991 and a 30 day low of 18.6215. This means the 30 day average was 18.8409. The change for OMR to CNY was -1.36.
The performance of OMR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.8991 and a 90 day low of 18.6215. This means the 90 day average was 18.8283. The change for OMR to CNY was -0.57.
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 OMR
|18.62150 CNY
|5 OMR
|93.10750 CNY
|10 OMR
|186.21500 CNY
|20 OMR
|372.43000 CNY
|50 OMR
|931.07500 CNY
|100 OMR
|1,862.15000 CNY
|250 OMR
|4,655.37500 CNY
|500 OMR
|9,310.75000 CNY
|1000 OMR
|18,621.50000 CNY
|2000 OMR
|37,243.00000 CNY
|5000 OMR
|93,107.50000 CNY
|10000 OMR
|186,215.00000 CNY