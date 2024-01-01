20 Omani rials to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert OMR to CNY at the real exchange rate

20 omr
372.43 cny

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ¥18.62 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.899118.8991
Low18.621518.6215
Average18.840918.8283
Change-1.36%-0.57%
1 OMR to CNY stats

The performance of OMR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.8991 and a 30 day low of 18.6215. This means the 30 day average was 18.8409. The change for OMR to CNY was -1.36.

The performance of OMR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.8991 and a 90 day low of 18.6215. This means the 90 day average was 18.8283. The change for OMR to CNY was -0.57.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3681.5131.6770.93720.999
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1721.7751.9671.09924.632
1 USD0.9170.782183.7741.3881.5370.85919.254
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 OMR18.62150 CNY
5 OMR93.10750 CNY
10 OMR186.21500 CNY
20 OMR372.43000 CNY
50 OMR931.07500 CNY
100 OMR1,862.15000 CNY
250 OMR4,655.37500 CNY
500 OMR9,310.75000 CNY
1000 OMR18,621.50000 CNY
2000 OMR37,243.00000 CNY
5000 OMR93,107.50000 CNY
10000 OMR186,215.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Omani Rial
1 CNY0.05370 OMR
5 CNY0.26851 OMR
10 CNY0.53702 OMR
20 CNY1.07403 OMR
50 CNY2.68508 OMR
100 CNY5.37015 OMR
250 CNY13.42537 OMR
500 CNY26.85075 OMR
1000 CNY53.70150 OMR
2000 CNY107.40300 OMR
5000 CNY268.50750 OMR
10000 CNY537.01500 OMR