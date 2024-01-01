Brazilian reais to Omani rials today

Convert BRL to OMR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ر.ع.0.06669 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
BRL to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 BRL to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06800.0710
Low0.06560.0656
Average0.06690.0685
Change-1.45%-3.12%
1 BRL to OMR stats

The performance of BRL to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0680 and a 30 day low of 0.0656. This means the 30 day average was 0.0669. The change for BRL to OMR was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0710 and a 90 day low of 0.0656. This means the 90 day average was 0.0685. The change for BRL to OMR was -3.12.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Omani Rial
1 BRL0.06669 OMR
5 BRL0.33345 OMR
10 BRL0.66690 OMR
20 BRL1.33381 OMR
50 BRL3.33451 OMR
100 BRL6.66903 OMR
250 BRL16.67258 OMR
500 BRL33.34515 OMR
1000 BRL66.69030 OMR
2000 BRL133.38060 OMR
5000 BRL333.45150 OMR
10000 BRL666.90300 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brazilian Real
1 OMR14.99470 BRL
5 OMR74.97350 BRL
10 OMR149.94700 BRL
20 OMR299.89400 BRL
50 OMR749.73500 BRL
100 OMR1,499.47000 BRL
250 OMR3,748.67500 BRL
500 OMR7,497.35000 BRL
1000 OMR14,994.70000 BRL
2000 OMR29,989.40000 BRL
5000 OMR74,973.50000 BRL
10000 OMR149,947.00000 BRL