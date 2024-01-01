1 Omani rial to Brazilian reais

Convert OMR to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 omr
14.88 brl

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = R$14.88 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.940714.9407
Low14.068213.1847
Average14.427113.9872
Change4.91%12.82%
1 OMR to BRL stats

The performance of OMR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.9407 and a 30 day low of 14.0682. This means the 30 day average was 14.4271. The change for OMR to BRL was 4.91.

The performance of OMR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.9407 and a 90 day low of 13.1847. This means the 90 day average was 13.9872. The change for OMR to BRL was 12.82.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brazilian Real
1 OMR14.87830 BRL
5 OMR74.39150 BRL
10 OMR148.78300 BRL
20 OMR297.56600 BRL
50 OMR743.91500 BRL
100 OMR1,487.83000 BRL
250 OMR3,719.57500 BRL
500 OMR7,439.15000 BRL
1000 OMR14,878.30000 BRL
2000 OMR29,756.60000 BRL
5000 OMR74,391.50000 BRL
10000 OMR148,783.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Omani Rial
1 BRL0.06721 OMR
5 BRL0.33606 OMR
10 BRL0.67212 OMR
20 BRL1.34424 OMR
50 BRL3.36060 OMR
100 BRL6.72119 OMR
250 BRL16.80298 OMR
500 BRL33.60595 OMR
1000 BRL67.21190 OMR
2000 BRL134.42380 OMR
5000 BRL336.05950 OMR
10000 BRL672.11900 OMR