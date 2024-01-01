Omani rials to Australian dollars today

Convert OMR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 omr
3,993.44 aud

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = A$3.993 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
OMR to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.00134.0013
Low3.82853.8285
Average3.90203.9081
Change3.77%1.81%
View full history

1 OMR to AUD stats

The performance of OMR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0013 and a 30 day low of 3.8285. This means the 30 day average was 3.9020. The change for OMR to AUD was 3.77.

The performance of OMR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0013 and a 90 day low of 3.8285. This means the 90 day average was 3.9081. The change for OMR to AUD was 1.81.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Australian Dollar
1 OMR3.99344 AUD
5 OMR19.96720 AUD
10 OMR39.93440 AUD
20 OMR79.86880 AUD
50 OMR199.67200 AUD
100 OMR399.34400 AUD
250 OMR998.36000 AUD
500 OMR1,996.72000 AUD
1000 OMR3,993.44000 AUD
2000 OMR7,986.88000 AUD
5000 OMR19,967.20000 AUD
10000 OMR39,934.40000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 AUD0.25041 OMR
5 AUD1.25206 OMR
10 AUD2.50411 OMR
20 AUD5.00822 OMR
50 AUD12.52055 OMR
100 AUD25.04110 OMR
250 AUD62.60275 OMR
500 AUD125.20550 OMR
1000 AUD250.41100 OMR
2000 AUD500.82200 OMR
5000 AUD1,252.05500 OMR
10000 AUD2,504.11000 OMR