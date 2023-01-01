Brazilian reais to Omani rials today

Convert BRL to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
79.340 omr

1.00000 BRL = 0.07934 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Omani Rial
1 BRL0.07934 OMR
5 BRL0.39670 OMR
10 BRL0.79340 OMR
20 BRL1.58679 OMR
50 BRL3.96698 OMR
100 BRL7.93397 OMR
250 BRL19.83492 OMR
500 BRL39.66985 OMR
1000 BRL79.33970 OMR
2000 BRL158.67940 OMR
5000 BRL396.69850 OMR
10000 BRL793.39700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brazilian Real
1 OMR12.60400 BRL
5 OMR63.02000 BRL
10 OMR126.04000 BRL
20 OMR252.08000 BRL
50 OMR630.20000 BRL
100 OMR1260.40000 BRL
250 OMR3151.00000 BRL
500 OMR6302.00000 BRL
1000 OMR12604.00000 BRL
2000 OMR25208.00000 BRL
5000 OMR63020.00000 BRL
10000 OMR126040.00000 BRL