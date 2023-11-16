British pounds sterling to Omani rials today

Convert GBP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
479.210 omr

1.00000 GBP = 0.47921 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Omani Rial
1 GBP0.47921 OMR
5 GBP2.39605 OMR
10 GBP4.79210 OMR
20 GBP9.58420 OMR
50 GBP23.96050 OMR
100 GBP47.92100 OMR
250 GBP119.80250 OMR
500 GBP239.60500 OMR
1000 GBP479.21000 OMR
2000 GBP958.42000 OMR
5000 GBP2396.05000 OMR
10000 GBP4792.10000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 OMR2.08677 GBP
5 OMR10.43385 GBP
10 OMR20.86770 GBP
20 OMR41.73540 GBP
50 OMR104.33850 GBP
100 OMR208.67700 GBP
250 OMR521.69250 GBP
500 OMR1043.38500 GBP
1000 OMR2086.77000 GBP
2000 OMR4173.54000 GBP
5000 OMR10433.85000 GBP
10000 OMR20867.70000 GBP