Convert RON to OMR at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Omani rials today

1,000 ron
82.701 omr

L1.000 RON = ر.ع.0.08270 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
How to convert Romanian leus to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Omani Rial
1 RON0.08270 OMR
5 RON0.41350 OMR
10 RON0.82701 OMR
20 RON1.65402 OMR
50 RON4.13505 OMR
100 RON8.27009 OMR
250 RON20.67522 OMR
500 RON41.35045 OMR
1000 RON82.70090 OMR
2000 RON165.40180 OMR
5000 RON413.50450 OMR
10000 RON827.00900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Romanian Leu
1 OMR12.09180 RON
5 OMR60.45900 RON
10 OMR120.91800 RON
20 OMR241.83600 RON
50 OMR604.59000 RON
100 OMR1,209.18000 RON
250 OMR3,022.95000 RON
500 OMR6,045.90000 RON
1000 OMR12,091.80000 RON
2000 OMR24,183.60000 RON
5000 OMR60,459.00000 RON
10000 OMR120,918.00000 RON