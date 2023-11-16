Australian dollars to Omani rials today

Convert AUD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
249.929 omr

1.00000 AUD = 0.24993 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80609483.23050.92171.66861151.2351.370351.34845
1 GBP1.240551103.2521.143382.07187.6151.699991.67282
1 INR0.01201480.0096850810.01107410.02004811.817060.01646450.0162014
1 EUR1.084950.874690.300911.81036164.0851.486761.463

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 AUD0.24993 OMR
5 AUD1.24965 OMR
10 AUD2.49929 OMR
20 AUD4.99858 OMR
50 AUD12.49645 OMR
100 AUD24.99290 OMR
250 AUD62.48225 OMR
500 AUD124.96450 OMR
1000 AUD249.92900 OMR
2000 AUD499.85800 OMR
5000 AUD1249.64500 OMR
10000 AUD2499.29000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Australian Dollar
1 OMR4.00114 AUD
5 OMR20.00570 AUD
10 OMR40.01140 AUD
20 OMR80.02280 AUD
50 OMR200.05700 AUD
100 OMR400.11400 AUD
250 OMR1000.28500 AUD
500 OMR2000.57000 AUD
1000 OMR4001.14000 AUD
2000 OMR8002.28000 AUD
5000 OMR20005.70000 AUD
10000 OMR40011.40000 AUD