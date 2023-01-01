Bulgarian levs to Omani rials today

Convert BGN to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
213.433 omr

1.00000 BGN = 0.21343 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922251.673221.372551.543451.34950.80710318.3346
1 EUR1.084311.814271.488261.673561.463260.8751519.8802
1 NZD0.597650.55118510.8203050.9224420.8065290.48236510.9577
1 CAD0.7285710.6719271.2190611.124510.9832060.58803113.3581

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Omani Rial
1 BGN0.21343 OMR
5 BGN1.06717 OMR
10 BGN2.13433 OMR
20 BGN4.26866 OMR
50 BGN10.67165 OMR
100 BGN21.34330 OMR
250 BGN53.35825 OMR
500 BGN106.71650 OMR
1000 BGN213.43300 OMR
2000 BGN426.86600 OMR
5000 BGN1067.16500 OMR
10000 BGN2134.33000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 OMR4.68531 BGN
5 OMR23.42655 BGN
10 OMR46.85310 BGN
20 OMR93.70620 BGN
50 OMR234.26550 BGN
100 OMR468.53100 BGN
250 OMR1171.32750 BGN
500 OMR2342.65500 BGN
1000 OMR4685.31000 BGN
2000 OMR9370.62000 BGN
5000 OMR23426.55000 BGN
10000 OMR46853.10000 BGN