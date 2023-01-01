20 Bulgarian levs to Omani rials

Convert BGN to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
4.307 omr

1.00000 BGN = 0.21536 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Omani Rial
1 BGN0.21536 OMR
5 BGN1.07682 OMR
10 BGN2.15364 OMR
20 BGN4.30728 OMR
50 BGN10.76820 OMR
100 BGN21.53640 OMR
250 BGN53.84100 OMR
500 BGN107.68200 OMR
1000 BGN215.36400 OMR
2000 BGN430.72800 OMR
5000 BGN1076.82000 OMR
10000 BGN2153.64000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 OMR4.64330 BGN
5 OMR23.21650 BGN
10 OMR46.43300 BGN
20 OMR92.86600 BGN
50 OMR232.16500 BGN
100 OMR464.33000 BGN
250 OMR1160.82500 BGN
500 OMR2321.65000 BGN
1000 OMR4643.30000 BGN
2000 OMR9286.60000 BGN
5000 OMR23216.50000 BGN
10000 OMR46433.00000 BGN