Polish zloty to Omani rials today

Convert PLN to OMR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ر.ع.0.09575 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
PLN to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 PLN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10130.1013
Low0.09570.0957
Average0.09830.0989
Change-5.45%-2.08%
1 PLN to OMR stats

The performance of PLN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1013 and a 30 day low of 0.0957. This means the 30 day average was 0.0983. The change for PLN to OMR was -5.45.

The performance of PLN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1013 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0989. The change for PLN to OMR was -2.08.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Omani Rial
1 PLN0.09575 OMR
5 PLN0.47874 OMR
10 PLN0.95748 OMR
20 PLN1.91497 OMR
50 PLN4.78741 OMR
100 PLN9.57483 OMR
250 PLN23.93708 OMR
500 PLN47.87415 OMR
1000 PLN95.74830 OMR
2000 PLN191.49660 OMR
5000 PLN478.74150 OMR
10000 PLN957.48300 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Polish Zloty
1 OMR10.44400 PLN
5 OMR52.22000 PLN
10 OMR104.44000 PLN
20 OMR208.88000 PLN
50 OMR522.20000 PLN
100 OMR1,044.40000 PLN
250 OMR2,611.00000 PLN
500 OMR5,222.00000 PLN
1000 OMR10,444.00000 PLN
2000 OMR20,888.00000 PLN
5000 OMR52,220.00000 PLN
10000 OMR104,440.00000 PLN