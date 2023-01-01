20 Polish zloty to Omani rials

Convert PLN to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 pln
1.955 omr

1.00000 PLN = 0.09776 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.906050.78545383.21260.84151288.110.169422.3735
1 EUR1.103710.86696591.84170.9288951421.6811.223924.6935
1 GBP1.273151.153451105.9421.071431639.9412.946228.4827
1 INR0.01201740.01088830.0094391210.010112715.47960.122210.26887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Omani Rial
1 PLN0.09776 OMR
5 PLN0.48879 OMR
10 PLN0.97759 OMR
20 PLN1.95518 OMR
50 PLN4.88795 OMR
100 PLN9.77590 OMR
250 PLN24.43975 OMR
500 PLN48.87950 OMR
1000 PLN97.75900 OMR
2000 PLN195.51800 OMR
5000 PLN488.79500 OMR
10000 PLN977.59000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Polish Zloty
1 OMR10.22920 PLN
5 OMR51.14600 PLN
10 OMR102.29200 PLN
20 OMR204.58400 PLN
50 OMR511.46000 PLN
100 OMR1022.92000 PLN
250 OMR2557.30000 PLN
500 OMR5114.60000 PLN
1000 OMR10229.20000 PLN
2000 OMR20458.40000 PLN
5000 OMR51146.00000 PLN
10000 OMR102292.00000 PLN