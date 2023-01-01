5000 Brazilian reais to Omani rials

Convert BRL to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 brl
390.293 omr

1.00000 BRL = 0.07806 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Omani Rial
1 BRL0.07806 OMR
5 BRL0.39029 OMR
10 BRL0.78059 OMR
20 BRL1.56117 OMR
50 BRL3.90293 OMR
100 BRL7.80585 OMR
250 BRL19.51463 OMR
500 BRL39.02925 OMR
1000 BRL78.05850 OMR
2000 BRL156.11700 OMR
5000 BRL390.29250 OMR
10000 BRL780.58500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brazilian Real
1 OMR12.81090 BRL
5 OMR64.05450 BRL
10 OMR128.10900 BRL
20 OMR256.21800 BRL
50 OMR640.54500 BRL
100 OMR1281.09000 BRL
250 OMR3202.72500 BRL
500 OMR6405.45000 BRL
1000 OMR12810.90000 BRL
2000 OMR25621.80000 BRL
5000 OMR64054.50000 BRL
10000 OMR128109.00000 BRL