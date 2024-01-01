Turkish liras to Omani rials today

Convert TRY to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
11.590 omr

TL1.000 TRY = ر.ع.0.01159 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0120
Low0.01160.0116
Average0.01170.0118
Change-1.76%-2.85%
View full history

1 TRY to OMR stats

The performance of TRY to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0116. This means the 30 day average was 0.0117. The change for TRY to OMR was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0116. This means the 90 day average was 0.0118. The change for TRY to OMR was -2.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7231.3883.67348.675
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3461.5154.00753.107
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0611.7754.69762.243
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Omani Rial
1 TRY0.01159 OMR
5 TRY0.05795 OMR
10 TRY0.11590 OMR
20 TRY0.23180 OMR
50 TRY0.57951 OMR
100 TRY1.15902 OMR
250 TRY2.89755 OMR
500 TRY5.79510 OMR
1000 TRY11.59020 OMR
2000 TRY23.18040 OMR
5000 TRY57.95100 OMR
10000 TRY115.90200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Turkish Lira
1 OMR86.27960 TRY
5 OMR431.39800 TRY
10 OMR862.79600 TRY
20 OMR1,725.59200 TRY
50 OMR4,313.98000 TRY
100 OMR8,627.96000 TRY
250 OMR21,569.90000 TRY
500 OMR43,139.80000 TRY
1000 OMR86,279.60000 TRY
2000 OMR172,559.20000 TRY
5000 OMR431,398.00000 TRY
10000 OMR862,796.00000 TRY