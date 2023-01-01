2000 Turkish liras to Omani rials

Convert TRY to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 try
27.929 omr

1.00000 TRY = 0.01396 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:0 UTC
TRY to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Omani Rial
1 TRY0.01396 OMR
5 TRY0.06982 OMR
10 TRY0.13964 OMR
20 TRY0.27929 OMR
50 TRY0.69822 OMR
100 TRY1.39644 OMR
250 TRY3.49110 OMR
500 TRY6.98220 OMR
1000 TRY13.96440 OMR
2000 TRY27.92880 OMR
5000 TRY69.82200 OMR
10000 TRY139.64400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Turkish Lira
1 OMR71.61060 TRY
5 OMR358.05300 TRY
10 OMR716.10600 TRY
20 OMR1432.21200 TRY
50 OMR3580.53000 TRY
100 OMR7161.06000 TRY
250 OMR17902.65000 TRY
500 OMR35805.30000 TRY
1000 OMR71610.60000 TRY
2000 OMR143221.20000 TRY
5000 OMR358053.00000 TRY
10000 OMR716106.00000 TRY