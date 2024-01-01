Zambian kwacha to Omani rials today

Convert ZMW to OMR at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = ر.ع.0.01391 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
ZMW to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 ZMW to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01450.0148
Low0.01390.0139
Average0.01420.0145
Change-3.83%-5.24%
1 ZMW to OMR stats

The performance of ZMW to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0145 and a 30 day low of 0.0139. This means the 30 day average was 0.0142. The change for ZMW to OMR was -3.83.

The performance of ZMW to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0148 and a 90 day low of 0.0139. This means the 90 day average was 0.0145. The change for ZMW to OMR was -5.24.

Conversion rates ZMW / Omani Rial
1 ZMW0.01391 OMR
5 ZMW0.06954 OMR
10 ZMW0.13908 OMR
20 ZMW0.27816 OMR
50 ZMW0.69540 OMR
100 ZMW1.39079 OMR
250 ZMW3.47698 OMR
500 ZMW6.95395 OMR
1000 ZMW13.90790 OMR
2000 ZMW27.81580 OMR
5000 ZMW69.53950 OMR
10000 ZMW139.07900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / ZMW
1 OMR71.90150 ZMW
5 OMR359.50750 ZMW
10 OMR719.01500 ZMW
20 OMR1,438.03000 ZMW
50 OMR3,595.07500 ZMW
100 OMR7,190.15000 ZMW
250 OMR17,975.37500 ZMW
500 OMR35,950.75000 ZMW
1000 OMR71,901.50000 ZMW
2000 OMR143,803.00000 ZMW
5000 OMR359,507.50000 ZMW
10000 OMR719,015.00000 ZMW