1 thousand Zambian kwacha to Omani rials

Convert ZMW to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
15.309 omr

1.000 ZMW = 0.01531 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8251.4681.6580.96918.126
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9691.7181.9411.13521.217
1 USD0.9420.805183.6671.3831.5620.91317.074
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Conversion rates ZMW / Omani Rial
1 ZMW0.01531 OMR
5 ZMW0.07655 OMR
10 ZMW0.15309 OMR
20 ZMW0.30618 OMR
50 ZMW0.76546 OMR
100 ZMW1.53092 OMR
250 ZMW3.82730 OMR
500 ZMW7.65460 OMR
1000 ZMW15.30920 OMR
2000 ZMW30.61840 OMR
5000 ZMW76.54600 OMR
10000 ZMW153.09200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / ZMW
1 OMR65.32010 ZMW
5 OMR326.60050 ZMW
10 OMR653.20100 ZMW
20 OMR1,306.40200 ZMW
50 OMR3,266.00500 ZMW
100 OMR6,532.01000 ZMW
250 OMR16,330.02500 ZMW
500 OMR32,660.05000 ZMW
1000 OMR65,320.10000 ZMW
2000 OMR130,640.20000 ZMW
5000 OMR326,600.50000 ZMW
10000 OMR653,201.00000 ZMW