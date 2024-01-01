10 Zambian kwacha to Omani rials

10 zmw
0.149 omr

1.00000 ZMW = 0.01485 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.91261.335751.328651.4909883.110.78465218.5932
1 EUR1.095811.463711.455931.6338291.07190.85981520.3744
1 CAD0.7486430.68319310.9946851.1162162.21970.58742413.9197
1 SGD0.7526440.6868441.0053411.1221862.55220.59056413.9941

Conversion rates ZMW / Omani Rial
1 ZMW0.01485 OMR
5 ZMW0.07426 OMR
10 ZMW0.14853 OMR
20 ZMW0.29705 OMR
50 ZMW0.74263 OMR
100 ZMW1.48526 OMR
250 ZMW3.71315 OMR
500 ZMW7.42630 OMR
1000 ZMW14.85260 OMR
2000 ZMW29.70520 OMR
5000 ZMW74.26300 OMR
10000 ZMW148.52600 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / ZMW
1 OMR67.32820 ZMW
5 OMR336.64100 ZMW
10 OMR673.28200 ZMW
20 OMR1346.56400 ZMW
50 OMR3366.41000 ZMW
100 OMR6732.82000 ZMW
250 OMR16832.05000 ZMW
500 OMR33664.10000 ZMW
1000 OMR67328.20000 ZMW
2000 OMR134656.40000 ZMW
5000 OMR336641.00000 ZMW
10000 OMR673282.00000 ZMW