Convert ZMW to NOK at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Norwegian kroner today

1,000 zmw
412.04 nok

ZK1.000 ZMW = kr0.4120 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5670.79218.162
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.30.84719.408
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.980.57813.253
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.530.58313.373

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Norwegian Krone
1 ZMW0.41204 NOK
5 ZMW2.06022 NOK
10 ZMW4.12043 NOK
20 ZMW8.24086 NOK
50 ZMW20.60215 NOK
100 ZMW41.20430 NOK
250 ZMW103.01075 NOK
500 ZMW206.02150 NOK
1000 ZMW412.04300 NOK
2000 ZMW824.08600 NOK
5000 ZMW2,060.21500 NOK
10000 ZMW4,120.43000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / ZMW
1 NOK2.42693 ZMW
5 NOK12.13465 ZMW
10 NOK24.26930 ZMW
20 NOK48.53860 ZMW
50 NOK121.34650 ZMW
100 NOK242.69300 ZMW
250 NOK606.73250 ZMW
500 NOK1,213.46500 ZMW
1000 NOK2,426.93000 ZMW
2000 NOK4,853.86000 ZMW
5000 NOK12,134.65000 ZMW
10000 NOK24,269.30000 ZMW