Zambian kwacha to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.412 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.237% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.414 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.410 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.727% increase in value.