잠비아 콰차 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.413 today, reflecting a 0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.042% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.414 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.409 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.830% increase in value.