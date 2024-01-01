Zambian kwacha to Norwegian kroner today

Convert ZMW to NOK at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = kr0.3999 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ZMW to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 ZMW to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41340.4134
Low0.39590.3907
Average0.40740.4047
Change-2.55%0.28%
View full history

1 ZMW to NOK stats

The performance of ZMW to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4134 and a 30 day low of 0.3959. This means the 30 day average was 0.4074. The change for ZMW to NOK was -2.55.

The performance of ZMW to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4134 and a 90 day low of 0.3907. This means the 90 day average was 0.4047. The change for ZMW to NOK was 0.28.

Track market ratesView ZMW to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3471.53684.4890.79418.127
1 EUR1.04811.4631.4111.60988.5320.83218.994
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.160.4940.56812.979
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7430.5913.461

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Norwegian Krone
1 ZMW0.39993 NOK
5 ZMW1.99964 NOK
10 ZMW3.99928 NOK
20 ZMW7.99856 NOK
50 ZMW19.99640 NOK
100 ZMW39.99280 NOK
250 ZMW99.98200 NOK
500 ZMW199.96400 NOK
1000 ZMW399.92800 NOK
2000 ZMW799.85600 NOK
5000 ZMW1,999.64000 NOK
10000 ZMW3,999.28000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / ZMW
1 NOK2.50045 ZMW
5 NOK12.50225 ZMW
10 NOK25.00450 ZMW
20 NOK50.00900 ZMW
50 NOK125.02250 ZMW
100 NOK250.04500 ZMW
250 NOK625.11250 ZMW
500 NOK1,250.22500 ZMW
1000 NOK2,500.45000 ZMW
2000 NOK5,000.90000 ZMW
5000 NOK12,502.25000 ZMW
10000 NOK25,004.50000 ZMW