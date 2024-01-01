Convert ZMW to BHD at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Bahraini dinars today

1,000 zmw
14.547 bhd

ZK1.000 ZMW = .د.ب0.01455 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5670.79218.164
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.30.84619.41
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9910.57813.257
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.5250.58313.373

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Bahraini Dinar
1 ZMW0.01455 BHD
5 ZMW0.07274 BHD
10 ZMW0.14547 BHD
20 ZMW0.29094 BHD
50 ZMW0.72735 BHD
100 ZMW1.45470 BHD
250 ZMW3.63675 BHD
500 ZMW7.27350 BHD
1000 ZMW14.54700 BHD
2000 ZMW29.09400 BHD
5000 ZMW72.73500 BHD
10000 ZMW145.47000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / ZMW
1 BHD68.74270 ZMW
5 BHD343.71350 ZMW
10 BHD687.42700 ZMW
20 BHD1,374.85400 ZMW
50 BHD3,437.13500 ZMW
100 BHD6,874.27000 ZMW
250 BHD17,185.67500 ZMW
500 BHD34,371.35000 ZMW
1000 BHD68,742.70000 ZMW
2000 BHD137,485.40000 ZMW
5000 BHD343,713.50000 ZMW
10000 BHD687,427.00000 ZMW