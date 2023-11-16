US dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert USD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
376.600 bhd

1.00000 USD = 0.37660 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49
 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06439940.1164960.001064760.0007129790.0006229410.005603620.0133943
1 INR15.528111.808960.01653370.01107120.009673090.08701360.207988
1 JPY8.5840.55280410.009139910.00612070.005347330.04810150.114977
1 CAD939.17860.4825109.4110.6696140.5850535.262812.5797

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert US dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 USD0.37660 BHD
5 USD1.88300 BHD
10 USD3.76600 BHD
20 USD7.53200 BHD
50 USD18.83000 BHD
100 USD37.66000 BHD
250 USD94.15000 BHD
500 USD188.30000 BHD
1000 USD376.60000 BHD
2000 USD753.20000 BHD
5000 USD1883.00000 BHD
10000 USD3766.00000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / US Dollar
1 BHD2.65534 USD
5 BHD13.27670 USD
10 BHD26.55340 USD
20 BHD53.10680 USD
50 BHD132.76700 USD
100 BHD265.53400 USD
250 BHD663.83500 USD
500 BHD1327.67000 USD
1000 BHD2655.34000 USD
2000 BHD5310.68000 USD
5000 BHD13276.70000 USD
10000 BHD26553.40000 USD