zł1.000 PLN = .د.ب0.09373 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:08
PLN to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BHD
1 PLN to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09910.0991
Low0.09380.0938
Average0.09630.0968
Change-5.40%-2.08%
1 PLN to BHD stats

The performance of PLN to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0991 and a 30 day low of 0.0938. This means the 30 day average was 0.0963. The change for PLN to BHD was -5.40.

The performance of PLN to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0991 and a 90 day low of 0.0938. This means the 90 day average was 0.0968. The change for PLN to BHD was -2.08.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bahraini Dinar
1 PLN0.09373 BHD
5 PLN0.46867 BHD
10 PLN0.93734 BHD
20 PLN1.87467 BHD
50 PLN4.68669 BHD
100 PLN9.37337 BHD
250 PLN23.43343 BHD
500 PLN46.86685 BHD
1000 PLN93.73370 BHD
2000 PLN187.46740 BHD
5000 PLN468.66850 BHD
10000 PLN937.33700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 BHD10.66850 PLN
5 BHD53.34250 PLN
10 BHD106.68500 PLN
20 BHD213.37000 PLN
50 BHD533.42500 PLN
100 BHD1,066.85000 PLN
250 BHD2,667.12500 PLN
500 BHD5,334.25000 PLN
1000 BHD10,668.50000 PLN
2000 BHD21,337.00000 PLN
5000 BHD53,342.50000 PLN
10000 BHD106,685.00000 PLN