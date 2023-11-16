British pounds sterling to Bahraini dinars today

Convert GBP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
468.377 bhd

1.00000 GBP = 0.46838 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9195583.23771.54369150.4551.37470.88741.66861
1 EUR1.0875190.5211.67876163.611.494990.9651.81462
1 INR0.01201380.011047210.01854551.807530.01651540.0106610.0200464
1 AUD0.64780.59567853.9214197.46470.8905310.5748581.08093

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bahraini Dinar
1 GBP0.46838 BHD
5 GBP2.34188 BHD
10 GBP4.68377 BHD
20 GBP9.36754 BHD
50 GBP23.41885 BHD
100 GBP46.83770 BHD
250 GBP117.09425 BHD
500 GBP234.18850 BHD
1000 GBP468.37700 BHD
2000 GBP936.75400 BHD
5000 GBP2341.88500 BHD
10000 GBP4683.77000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 BHD2.13503 GBP
5 BHD10.67515 GBP
10 BHD21.35030 GBP
20 BHD42.70060 GBP
50 BHD106.75150 GBP
100 BHD213.50300 GBP
250 BHD533.75750 GBP
500 BHD1067.51500 GBP
1000 BHD2135.03000 GBP
2000 BHD4270.06000 GBP
5000 BHD10675.15000 GBP
10000 BHD21350.30000 GBP