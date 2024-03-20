British pounds sterling to Bahraini dinars today

Convert GBP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
479.468 bhd

1.000 GBP = 0.4795 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2211.4751.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.272105.611.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0271.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bahraini Dinar
1 GBP0.47947 BHD
5 GBP2.39734 BHD
10 GBP4.79468 BHD
20 GBP9.58936 BHD
50 GBP23.97340 BHD
100 GBP47.94680 BHD
250 GBP119.86700 BHD
500 GBP239.73400 BHD
1000 GBP479.46800 BHD
2000 GBP958.93600 BHD
5000 GBP2,397.34000 BHD
10000 GBP4,794.68000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 BHD2.08565 GBP
5 BHD10.42825 GBP
10 BHD20.85650 GBP
20 BHD41.71300 GBP
50 BHD104.28250 GBP
100 BHD208.56500 GBP
250 BHD521.41250 GBP
500 BHD1,042.82500 GBP
1000 BHD2,085.65000 GBP
2000 BHD4,171.30000 GBP
5000 BHD10,428.25000 GBP
10000 BHD20,856.50000 GBP