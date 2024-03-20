Hong Kong dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert HKD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
48.184 bhd

1.000 HKD = 0.04818 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3991.4721.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7231.9461.13421.27
1 USD0.920.786183.1981.3551.530.89116.724
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
100 HKD4.81838 BHD
200 HKD9.63676 BHD
300 HKD14.45514 BHD
500 HKD24.09190 BHD
1000 HKD48.18380 BHD
2000 HKD96.36760 BHD
2500 HKD120.45950 BHD
3000 HKD144.55140 BHD
4000 HKD192.73520 BHD
5000 HKD240.91900 BHD
10000 HKD481.83800 BHD
20000 HKD963.67600 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BHD20.75380 HKD
5 BHD103.76900 HKD
10 BHD207.53800 HKD
20 BHD415.07600 HKD
50 BHD1,037.69000 HKD
100 BHD2,075.38000 HKD
250 BHD5,188.45000 HKD
500 BHD10,376.90000 HKD
1000 BHD20,753.80000 HKD
2000 BHD41,507.60000 HKD
5000 BHD103,769.00000 HKD
10000 BHD207,538.00000 HKD