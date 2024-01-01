Hungarian forints to Bahraini dinars today

Convert HUF to BHD at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
10.409 bhd

1.000 HUF = 0.001041 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.0990.6051.4731.660.96818.192
1 GBP1.17111.277106.0831.7241.9441.13421.3
1 USD0.9170.783183.1041.3511.5230.88816.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bahraini Dinar
2000 HUF2.08188 BHD
5000 HUF5.20470 BHD
10000 HUF10.40940 BHD
15000 HUF15.61410 BHD
20000 HUF20.81880 BHD
30000 HUF31.22820 BHD
40000 HUF41.63760 BHD
50000 HUF52.04700 BHD
60000 HUF62.45640 BHD
100000 HUF104.09400 BHD
150000 HUF156.14100 BHD
200000 HUF208.18800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 BHD960.66900 HUF
5 BHD4,803.34500 HUF
10 BHD9,606.69000 HUF
20 BHD19,213.38000 HUF
50 BHD48,033.45000 HUF
100 BHD96,066.90000 HUF
250 BHD240,167.25000 HUF
500 BHD480,334.50000 HUF
1000 BHD960,669.00000 HUF
2000 BHD1,921,338.00000 HUF
5000 BHD4,803,345.00000 HUF
10000 BHD9,606,690.00000 HUF