Hungarian forints to Bahraini dinars today
Convert HUF to BHD at the real exchange rate
HUF to BHD conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00097 BHD
0
|1 HUF to BHD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0010
|0.0011
|Low
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Average
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Change
|-4.64%
|-8.99%
|View full history
1 HUF to BHD stats
The performance of HUF to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for HUF to BHD was -4.64.
The performance of HUF to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for HUF to BHD was -8.99.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bahraini Dinar
|2000 HUF
|1.93699 BHD
|5000 HUF
|4.84247 BHD
|10000 HUF
|9.68493 BHD
|15000 HUF
|14.52739 BHD
|20000 HUF
|19.36986 BHD
|30000 HUF
|29.05479 BHD
|40000 HUF
|38.73972 BHD
|50000 HUF
|48.42465 BHD
|60000 HUF
|58.10958 BHD
|100000 HUF
|96.84930 BHD
|150000 HUF
|145.27395 BHD
|200000 HUF
|193.69860 BHD
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hungarian Forint
|1 BHD
|1,032.53000 HUF
|5 BHD
|5,162.65000 HUF
|10 BHD
|10,325.30000 HUF
|20 BHD
|20,650.60000 HUF
|50 BHD
|51,626.50000 HUF
|100 BHD
|103,253.00000 HUF
|250 BHD
|258,132.50000 HUF
|500 BHD
|516,265.00000 HUF
|1000 BHD
|1,032,530.00000 HUF
|2000 BHD
|2,065,060.00000 HUF
|5000 BHD
|5,162,650.00000 HUF
|10000 BHD
|10,325,300.00000 HUF