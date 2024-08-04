New Zealand dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert NZD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
224.617 bhd

$1.000 NZD = .د.ب0.2246 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23160.2336
Low0.22150.2215
Average0.22680.2292
Change-3.03%-0.87%
1 NZD to BHD stats

The performance of NZD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2316 and a 30 day low of 0.2215. This means the 30 day average was 0.2268. The change for NZD to BHD was -3.03.

The performance of NZD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2336 and a 90 day low of 0.2215. This means the 90 day average was 0.2292. The change for NZD to BHD was -0.87.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 NZD0.22462 BHD
5 NZD1.12309 BHD
10 NZD2.24617 BHD
20 NZD4.49234 BHD
50 NZD11.23085 BHD
100 NZD22.46170 BHD
250 NZD56.15425 BHD
500 NZD112.30850 BHD
1000 NZD224.61700 BHD
2000 NZD449.23400 BHD
5000 NZD1,123.08500 BHD
10000 NZD2,246.17000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BHD4.45203 NZD
5 BHD22.26015 NZD
10 BHD44.52030 NZD
20 BHD89.04060 NZD
50 BHD222.60150 NZD
100 BHD445.20300 NZD
250 BHD1,113.00750 NZD
500 BHD2,226.01500 NZD
1000 BHD4,452.03000 NZD
2000 BHD8,904.06000 NZD
5000 BHD22,260.15000 NZD
10000 BHD44,520.30000 NZD