Turkish liras to Bahraini dinars today

Convert TRY to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
11.349 bhd

TL1.000 TRY = .د.ب0.01135 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
TRY to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01160.0117
Low0.01130.0113
Average0.01140.0116
Change-1.75%-2.90%
1 TRY to BHD stats

The performance of TRY to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0116 and a 30 day low of 0.0113. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for TRY to BHD was -1.75.

The performance of TRY to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0117 and a 90 day low of 0.0113. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for TRY to BHD was -2.90.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahraini Dinar
1 TRY0.01135 BHD
5 TRY0.05674 BHD
10 TRY0.11349 BHD
20 TRY0.22698 BHD
50 TRY0.56744 BHD
100 TRY1.13488 BHD
250 TRY2.83720 BHD
500 TRY5.67440 BHD
1000 TRY11.34880 BHD
2000 TRY22.69760 BHD
5000 TRY56.74400 BHD
10000 TRY113.48800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 BHD88.11510 TRY
5 BHD440.57550 TRY
10 BHD881.15100 TRY
20 BHD1,762.30200 TRY
50 BHD4,405.75500 TRY
100 BHD8,811.51000 TRY
250 BHD22,028.77500 TRY
500 BHD44,057.55000 TRY
1000 BHD88,115.10000 TRY
2000 BHD176,230.20000 TRY
5000 BHD440,575.50000 TRY
10000 BHD881,151.00000 TRY