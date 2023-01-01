100 Turkish liras to Bahraini dinars

Convert TRY to BHD at the real exchange rate

100 try
1.367 bhd

1.00000 TRY = 0.01367 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13 UTC
TRY to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86551.050787.4761.444031.659610.9632518.8758
1GBP1.155411.214101.0721.668461.917551.1129421.8095
1USD0.951750.823723183.2551.374351.579530.9167517.965
1INR0.01143170.009893980.012011310.01650770.01897220.01101140.215783

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahraini Dinar
1 TRY0.01367 BHD
5 TRY0.06833 BHD
10 TRY0.13665 BHD
20 TRY0.27331 BHD
50 TRY0.68327 BHD
100 TRY1.36654 BHD
250 TRY3.41635 BHD
500 TRY6.83270 BHD
1000 TRY13.66540 BHD
2000 TRY27.33080 BHD
5000 TRY68.32700 BHD
10000 TRY136.65400 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 BHD73.17740 TRY
5 BHD365.88700 TRY
10 BHD731.77400 TRY
20 BHD1463.54800 TRY
50 BHD3658.87000 TRY
100 BHD7317.74000 TRY
250 BHD18294.35000 TRY
500 BHD36588.70000 TRY
1000 BHD73177.40000 TRY
2000 BHD146354.80000 TRY
5000 BHD365887.00000 TRY
10000 BHD731774.00000 TRY