Swedish kronor to Bahraini dinars today

Convert SEK to BHD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = .د.ب0.03422 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 SEK to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03570.0374
Low0.03420.0342
Average0.03500.0361
Change-4.27%-7.53%
View full history

1 SEK to BHD stats

The performance of SEK to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0357 and a 30 day low of 0.0342. This means the 30 day average was 0.0350. The change for SEK to BHD was -4.27.

The performance of SEK to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0374 and a 90 day low of 0.0342. This means the 90 day average was 0.0361. The change for SEK to BHD was -7.53.

Track market ratesView SEK to BHD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05284.441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65789.0631.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.982106.8251.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.940.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bahraini Dinar
1 SEK0.03422 BHD
5 SEK0.17112 BHD
10 SEK0.34223 BHD
20 SEK0.68446 BHD
50 SEK1.71115 BHD
100 SEK3.42230 BHD
250 SEK8.55575 BHD
500 SEK17.11150 BHD
1000 SEK34.22300 BHD
2000 SEK68.44600 BHD
5000 SEK171.11500 BHD
10000 SEK342.23000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 BHD29.22010 SEK
5 BHD146.10050 SEK
10 BHD292.20100 SEK
20 BHD584.40200 SEK
50 BHD1,461.00500 SEK
100 BHD2,922.01000 SEK
250 BHD7,305.02500 SEK
500 BHD14,610.05000 SEK
1000 BHD29,220.10000 SEK
2000 BHD58,440.20000 SEK
5000 BHD146,100.50000 SEK
10000 BHD292,201.00000 SEK