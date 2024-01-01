Japanese yen to Bahraini dinars today

Convert JPY to BHD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
25.728 bhd

¥1.000 JPY = .د.ب0.002573 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0026
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00240.0024
Change9.74%5.24%
1 JPY to BHD stats

The performance of JPY to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for JPY to BHD was 9.74.

The performance of JPY to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for JPY to BHD was 5.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bahraini Dinar
100 JPY0.25729 BHD
1000 JPY2.57285 BHD
1500 JPY3.85928 BHD
2000 JPY5.14570 BHD
3000 JPY7.71855 BHD
5000 JPY12.86425 BHD
5400 JPY13.89339 BHD
10000 JPY25.72850 BHD
15000 JPY38.59275 BHD
20000 JPY51.45700 BHD
25000 JPY64.32125 BHD
30000 JPY77.18550 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 BHD388.67400 JPY
5 BHD1,943.37000 JPY
10 BHD3,886.74000 JPY
20 BHD7,773.48000 JPY
50 BHD19,433.70000 JPY
100 BHD38,867.40000 JPY
250 BHD97,168.50000 JPY
500 BHD194,337.00000 JPY
1000 BHD388,674.00000 JPY
2000 BHD777,348.00000 JPY
5000 BHD1,943,370.00000 JPY
10000 BHD3,886,740.00000 JPY