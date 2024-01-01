Chinese yuan rmb to Bahraini dinars today

Convert CNY to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
52.584 bhd

¥1.000 CNY = .د.ب0.05258 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

CNY to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05260.0526
Low0.05180.0518
Average0.05190.0520
Change1.38%0.97%
View full history

1 CNY to BHD stats

The performance of CNY to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0526 and a 30 day low of 0.0518. This means the 30 day average was 0.0519. The change for CNY to BHD was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0526 and a 90 day low of 0.0518. This means the 90 day average was 0.0520. The change for CNY to BHD was 0.97.

Track market rates

Compare exchange rates

Change Converter source currency

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bahraini Dinar
1 CNY0.05258 BHD
5 CNY0.26292 BHD
10 CNY0.52584 BHD
20 CNY1.05168 BHD
50 CNY2.62921 BHD
100 CNY5.25842 BHD
250 CNY13.14605 BHD
500 CNY26.29210 BHD
1000 CNY52.58420 BHD
2000 CNY105.16840 BHD
5000 CNY262.92100 BHD
10000 CNY525.84200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BHD19.01710 CNY
5 BHD95.08550 CNY
10 BHD190.17100 CNY
20 BHD380.34200 CNY
50 BHD950.85500 CNY
100 BHD1,901.71000 CNY
250 BHD4,754.27500 CNY
500 BHD9,508.55000 CNY
1000 BHD19,017.10000 CNY
2000 BHD38,034.20000 CNY
5000 BHD95,085.50000 CNY
10000 BHD190,171.00000 CNY