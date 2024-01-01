10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BHD to CNY at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ¥19.21 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
BHD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 BHD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.205619.2056
Low18.836418.5992
Average18.988618.8503
Change1.96%1.49%
1 BHD to CNY stats

The performance of BHD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.2056 and a 30 day low of 18.8364. This means the 30 day average was 18.9886. The change for BHD to CNY was 1.96.

The performance of BHD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.2056 and a 90 day low of 18.5992. This means the 90 day average was 18.8503. The change for BHD to CNY was 1.49.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BHD19.20560 CNY
5 BHD96.02800 CNY
10 BHD192.05600 CNY
20 BHD384.11200 CNY
50 BHD960.28000 CNY
100 BHD1,920.56000 CNY
250 BHD4,801.40000 CNY
500 BHD9,602.80000 CNY
1000 BHD19,205.60000 CNY
2000 BHD38,411.20000 CNY
5000 BHD96,028.00000 CNY
10000 BHD192,056.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bahraini Dinar
1 CNY0.05207 BHD
5 CNY0.26034 BHD
10 CNY0.52068 BHD
20 CNY1.04137 BHD
50 CNY2.60342 BHD
100 CNY5.20683 BHD
250 CNY13.01708 BHD
500 CNY26.03415 BHD
1000 CNY52.06830 BHD
2000 CNY104.13660 BHD
5000 CNY260.34150 BHD
10000 CNY520.68300 BHD