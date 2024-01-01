Nigerian Naira (NGN)
The naira is the currency of Nigeria. The currency code for nairas is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. The most popular naira exchange is NGN to USD. It is a fiat currency. The conversion factor for NGN has 4 significant digits.
Currency name
Nigerian Naira
Currency symbol
₦
NGN exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|PHP
|GBP
|DZD
|EGP
|MXN
|INR
|From NGN
|0.00063
|0.00058
|0.03633
|0.00049
|0.08434
|0.03057
|0.01204
|0.05263
|To NGN
|1592.29000
|1737.27000
|27.52780
|2038.93000
|11.85680
|32.71700
|83.04420
|19.00090
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.