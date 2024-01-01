Nigerian Naira (NGN)

The naira is the currency of Nigeria. The currency code for nairas is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. The most popular naira exchange is NGN to USD. It is a fiat currency. The conversion factor for NGN has 4 significant digits.

NGN exchange rates

 USD EUR PHP GBP DZD EGP MXN INR
From NGN0.00063 0.00058 0.03633 0.00049 0.08434 0.03057 0.01204 0.05263
To NGN1592.29000 1737.27000 27.52780 2038.93000 11.85680 32.71700 83.04420 19.00090

