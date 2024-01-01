Nigerian nairas to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert NGN to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
23.14 nio

₦1.000 NGN = C$0.02314 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02410.0276
Low0.02220.0222
Average0.02310.0243
Change-3.66%-12.93%
View full history

1 NGN to NIO stats

The performance of NGN to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0241 and a 30 day low of 0.0222. This means the 30 day average was 0.0231. The change for NGN to NIO was -3.66.

The performance of NGN to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0276 and a 90 day low of 0.0222. This means the 90 day average was 0.0243. The change for NGN to NIO was -12.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian naira

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 NGN0.02314 NIO
5 NGN0.11568 NIO
10 NGN0.23136 NIO
20 NGN0.46273 NIO
50 NGN1.15682 NIO
100 NGN2.31363 NIO
250 NGN5.78408 NIO
500 NGN11.56815 NIO
1000 NGN23.13630 NIO
2000 NGN46.27260 NIO
5000 NGN115.68150 NIO
10000 NGN231.36300 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Nigerian Naira
1 NIO43.22210 NGN
5 NIO216.11050 NGN
10 NIO432.22100 NGN
20 NIO864.44200 NGN
50 NIO2,161.10500 NGN
100 NIO4,322.21000 NGN
250 NIO10,805.52500 NGN
500 NIO21,611.05000 NGN
1000 NIO43,222.10000 NGN
2000 NIO86,444.20000 NGN
5000 NIO216,110.50000 NGN
10000 NIO432,221.00000 NGN