Turkish liras to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert TRY to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,106.80 nio

TL1.000 TRY = C$1.107 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
TRY to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12851.1458
Low1.10681.1068
Average1.11681.1287
Change-1.86%-3.05%
1 TRY to NIO stats

The performance of TRY to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1285 and a 30 day low of 1.1068. This means the 30 day average was 1.1168. The change for TRY to NIO was -1.86.

The performance of TRY to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1458 and a 90 day low of 1.1068. This means the 90 day average was 1.1287. The change for TRY to NIO was -3.05.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TRY1.10680 NIO
5 TRY5.53400 NIO
10 TRY11.06800 NIO
20 TRY22.13600 NIO
50 TRY55.34000 NIO
100 TRY110.68000 NIO
250 TRY276.70000 NIO
500 TRY553.40000 NIO
1000 TRY1,106.80000 NIO
2000 TRY2,213.60000 NIO
5000 TRY5,534.00000 NIO
10000 TRY11,068.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Turkish Lira
1 NIO0.90351 TRY
5 NIO4.51755 TRY
10 NIO9.03509 TRY
20 NIO18.07018 TRY
50 NIO45.17545 TRY
100 NIO90.35090 TRY
250 NIO225.87725 TRY
500 NIO451.75450 TRY
1000 NIO903.50900 TRY
2000 NIO1,807.01800 TRY
5000 NIO4,517.54500 TRY
10000 NIO9,035.09000 TRY