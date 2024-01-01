Hong Kong dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert HKD to NIO at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = C$4.726 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
HKD to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NIO
1 HKD to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.74134.7501
Low4.72574.7096
Average4.73314.7306
Change-0.02%0.03%
1 HKD to NIO stats

The performance of HKD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7413 and a 30 day low of 4.7257. This means the 30 day average was 4.7331. The change for HKD to NIO was -0.02.

The performance of HKD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7501 and a 90 day low of 4.7096. This means the 90 day average was 4.7306. The change for HKD to NIO was 0.03.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
100 HKD472.58100 NIO
200 HKD945.16200 NIO
300 HKD1,417.74300 NIO
500 HKD2,362.90500 NIO
1000 HKD4,725.81000 NIO
2000 HKD9,451.62000 NIO
2500 HKD11,814.52500 NIO
3000 HKD14,177.43000 NIO
4000 HKD18,903.24000 NIO
5000 HKD23,629.05000 NIO
10000 HKD47,258.10000 NIO
20000 HKD94,516.20000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NIO0.21160 HKD
5 NIO1.05802 HKD
10 NIO2.11604 HKD
20 NIO4.23208 HKD
50 NIO10.58020 HKD
100 NIO21.16040 HKD
250 NIO52.90100 HKD
500 NIO105.80200 HKD
1000 NIO211.60400 HKD
2000 NIO423.20800 HKD
5000 NIO1,058.02000 HKD
10000 NIO2,116.04000 HKD