20 Nicaraguan córdobas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert NIO to HKD at the real exchange rate

20 nio
4.24 hkd

C$1.000 NIO = $0.2119 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21250.2125
Low0.21180.2117
Average0.21200.2121
Change-0.17%-0.15%
1 NIO to HKD stats

The performance of NIO to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2125 and a 30 day low of 0.2118. This means the 30 day average was 0.2120. The change for NIO to HKD was -0.17.

The performance of NIO to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2125 and a 90 day low of 0.2117. This means the 90 day average was 0.2121. The change for NIO to HKD was -0.15.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NIO0.21192 HKD
5 NIO1.05961 HKD
10 NIO2.11922 HKD
20 NIO4.23844 HKD
50 NIO10.59610 HKD
100 NIO21.19220 HKD
250 NIO52.98050 HKD
500 NIO105.96100 HKD
1000 NIO211.92200 HKD
2000 NIO423.84400 HKD
5000 NIO1,059.61000 HKD
10000 NIO2,119.22000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
100 HKD471.87100 NIO
200 HKD943.74200 NIO
300 HKD1,415.61300 NIO
500 HKD2,359.35500 NIO
1000 HKD4,718.71000 NIO
2000 HKD9,437.42000 NIO
2500 HKD11,796.77500 NIO
3000 HKD14,156.13000 NIO
4000 HKD18,874.84000 NIO
5000 HKD23,593.55000 NIO
10000 HKD47,187.10000 NIO
20000 HKD94,374.20000 NIO