500 Nicaraguan córdobas to Turkish liras

Convert NIO to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 nio
450.90 try

C$1.000 NIO = TL0.9018 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NIO to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.90180.9018
Low0.88620.8728
Average0.89540.8860
Change1.70%2.95%
1 NIO to TRY stats

The performance of NIO to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9018 and a 30 day low of 0.8862. This means the 30 day average was 0.8954. The change for NIO to TRY was 1.70.

The performance of NIO to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9018 and a 90 day low of 0.8728. This means the 90 day average was 0.8860. The change for NIO to TRY was 2.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Turkish Lira
1 NIO0.90179 TRY
5 NIO4.50896 TRY
10 NIO9.01791 TRY
20 NIO18.03582 TRY
50 NIO45.08955 TRY
100 NIO90.17910 TRY
250 NIO225.44775 TRY
500 NIO450.89550 TRY
1000 NIO901.79100 TRY
2000 NIO1,803.58200 TRY
5000 NIO4,508.95500 TRY
10000 NIO9,017.91000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TRY1.10890 NIO
5 TRY5.54450 NIO
10 TRY11.08900 NIO
20 TRY22.17800 NIO
50 TRY55.44500 NIO
100 TRY110.89000 NIO
250 TRY277.22500 NIO
500 TRY554.45000 NIO
1000 TRY1,108.90000 NIO
2000 TRY2,217.80000 NIO
5000 TRY5,544.50000 NIO
10000 TRY11,089.00000 NIO