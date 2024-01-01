Nigerian nairas to Euros today

Convert NGN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
0.58 eur

₦1.000 NGN = €0.0005756 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0007
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-4.38%-14.08%
1 NGN to EUR stats

The performance of NGN to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for NGN to EUR was -4.38.

The performance of NGN to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for NGN to EUR was -14.08.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Euro
1 NGN0.00058 EUR
5 NGN0.00288 EUR
10 NGN0.00576 EUR
20 NGN0.01151 EUR
50 NGN0.02878 EUR
100 NGN0.05756 EUR
250 NGN0.14390 EUR
500 NGN0.28781 EUR
1000 NGN0.57562 EUR
2000 NGN1.15123 EUR
5000 NGN2.87808 EUR
10000 NGN5.75616 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1 EUR1,737.27000 NGN
5 EUR8,686.35000 NGN
10 EUR17,372.70000 NGN
20 EUR34,745.40000 NGN
50 EUR86,863.50000 NGN
100 EUR173,727.00000 NGN
250 EUR434,317.50000 NGN
500 EUR868,635.00000 NGN
1000 EUR1,737,270.00000 NGN
2000 EUR3,474,540.00000 NGN
5000 EUR8,686,350.00000 NGN
10000 EUR17,372,700.00000 NGN